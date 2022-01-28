Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals T.33 Supercar Packing 607 HP (453 kW) Naturally-Aspirated V12

After a few teasers, the follow up to the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 is here and it is called the T.33.

Sure it is not as menacing as its bigger brother but it still packs a naturally-aspirated 607 hp (453 kW) 3.9-litre V12 turning the rear wheels in a 1,100 kg supercar.

The T.33 makes use of a modified version of the same Cosworth-sourced V12 engine used in the T.50 and although it does not rev as high, it will still scream up to an ear-tingling 11,11 rpm.

This power goes exclusively to the rear wheels via a six-speed transmission and if you are a fan of doing the work yourself, the standard gearbox will be a proper three-pedal stick-shift, with a six-speed paddle-shift transmission available as an option. Gordon Murray Automotive says the Xtrac paddle-shift box is both the world’s lightest supercar gearbox and the quickest-shifting.

No performance stats have been shared but considering it has a better power-to-weight ratio than the mighty McLaren F1, it will be properly impressive.

Hop inside and you will see pure simplicity with no touchscreen insight. The minimalist approach is dedicated to driver focus, though you’ll still find a handsome mix of premium materials such as aluminium and carbon fibre.

The T.33 is very much an analogue car in the age of digital.

Production will be limited to just 100 units worldwide with pricing starting at £1.37 million (approx. R28 million). GMA does say the T.33 will be available in global markets with either left-hand or right-hand drive, and the company is currently taking inquiries from interested buyers.