Manhart Performance Reveal Menacing Limited Edition BMW M8 Competition Packing 812 HP (605 kW)

By Zero2Turbo

The folks over at Manhart Performance decided the standard BMW M8 Competition was not potent enough so they have decided to create the MH8 800 seen here.

The MH8 800 LIMITED 01/10 tells you that just 10 units will be made in total with this being the fifth unit built so far.

The majestic 4-litre bi-turbo V8 has been cranked up to deliver a whopping 812 hp (605 kW) and 1,070 Nm (790 ft-lb) of torque. This gain was achieved thanks to their in-house performance kit as well as a turbo upgrade, intercooler upgrade, carbon air intake and the complete stainless steel exhaust system.

The four tailpipes measure 100mm in diameter and sport a carbon casing. In addition, there are MANHART OPF-Delete replacement pipes made of stainless steel and race downpipes without catalytic converter, which, however, do not
have TÜV approval and are therefore only suitable for export.

To ensure the large Bimmer can handle properly, the suspension was given an upgrade with adjustable KW springs to improve driving dynamics.

Cosmetically the car sports the factory matte blue paint in combination with the 21-inch Manhart Spider rims which sport a paint-matched coloured accent.

The tuners carbon package includes a bonnet with GTR air outlets, a front spoiler, side skirts and a rear diffuser. To round things off, a MANHART decal set is applied.

