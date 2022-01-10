Next BMW M2 Will Not Get Optional xDrive Says Report

Since rumours about the next-generation BMW M2 started, it was assumed that it would be offered with an optional xDrive all-wheel-drive system, similar to the M3 and M4.

To us, it made total sense as the new M240i already comes with xDrive, so the tech works with the chassis and transmission.

At the moment, it seems BMW M is far more inclined to use xDrive all-wheel-drive now, as the M3, M4, M5, and M8 all have it. However, according to sources of BMW Blog, the new M2 will be a rear-driver only.

One of the reasons for this is weight and if they want to aim it at purists, they don’t want any additional weight if not necessary.

We think the main reason is that if the new BMW M2 were to be offered with xDrive, it might be too similar to the BMW M4 xDrive, which would then cause some sales cannibalization, one way or another.

The M2 has always been one of the lineups best drivers cars and one way to make sure of that is to send power exclusively to the back. The fiery little M is meant to be a little on the edge all the time and a little tail-happy so we can see why they are not going to offer it with an all-wheel-drive option.