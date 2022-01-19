NewsTuning

Zacoe Performance Go Wide With Toyota Supra Bodykit

By Zero2Turbo

The current-gen Toyota Supra is no stranger to aftermarket companies tinkering and ‘torturing’ the sports car to pump out serious horsepower and in some cases, a whole new look.

Zacoe Performance has entered the Supra arena with a rather menacing looking widebody kit.

The kit is made from high-grade carbon fibre and according to the tuner, “not only made the car looks meaner, but also more exquisite and aerodynamically efficient.”

Apart from the radically extended wheel arches at the rear, there is also a new lightweight carbon hood which of course sheds weight but also improves the heat dissipation efficiency of the vehicle.

At the back, you will find a rear wing that is “aligned with the angle of the original trunk lid, which allows for smooth airflow and greatly increases the downforce at the rear of the car.”

This kit is another complete overkill offering but for some reason this widebody offering suits the car a lot better than say the Liberty Walk package we have seen.

What are your thoughts?

Comments
