BMW M4 Competition xDrive Gets Hand Controls Installed for Paralyzed Owner

We came across an awesome post over at Bimmerpost and thought we should share it with you all.

User M_Adaptive recently took delivery of a Brooklyn Grey BMW M4 Competition xDrive and immediately added some touches to make it unique. He started with the racing sports concept (RSC) front lip, R44 side skirts, a supersprint H pipe, and KW kit. This gave the G82 a much more menacing look but the most fascinating change was the installation of hand controls.

The legendary owner is unfortunately paralyzed and uses a wheelchair to get around so the folks at Mobility Works installed some very slick hand controls for him. He was the first person in the world to put hand controls in a G8X so the installer and the manufacturer of the hand controls had no first-hand knowledge of how to install it on this vehicle. He stated that the install usually takes a day or two but since this was the first time, it took five.

“Luckily BMW offers a great mobility program that reimburses people who need to purchase hand controls for their BMW” he stated.

“I am really proud of where I am now. Five years ago I went from a life-changing injury with people telling me I’d never drive sports cars again. “A van would be more practical” they would say. Now I have two M’s I’ve put a lot of hard work into and I couldn’t be happier.” the owner said.

Check out the two videos below showing how well the hand controls work and how smoothly he climbs in and out of the M Bimmer.

Congratulations on your epic new car Mr M_Adaptive and kudos to you for proving people wrong!