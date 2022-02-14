Bugatti Chiron Sports R7 Million Worth Of Options Including R3.3 Million Paint Job

Stock photo of Bugatti Chiron (not the model in discussion).

We know anything Bugatti related is not cheap and considering the Chiron starts at $3,825,000 customers are not exactly digging around looking for extra cash.

Still, we were still rather surprised to see a Chiron window sticker listing a bunch of options that shoots that base price up to $4,301,450.

GTBoard came across the window sticker and kindly shared it on Facebook for us to peruse. As the title suggests, the most expensive option is the Blue Royal Carbon exterior paint which costs an eye-watering $222,500 (approx. R3.3 million). The Sky View is also quite pricey at $62,000 but for some owners, they want to be able to see the sky above them so this is a must-have.

Another interesting line item is the cheapest option the EB Logo Wheel Caps – Nocturne for $1,250. Why are they so expensive? Well, they are better than the ones on your car because they say EB on them and that EB is painted black.

Only the ultra-rich individuals around the world can comprehend these numbers and we are willing to bet that even if Bugatti doubled some of these options on the list, the customer would not bat an eyelid.