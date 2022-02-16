NewsVideo

Huracán STO vs Aventador SVJ Drag Race Sees Lamborghini Win

By Zero2Turbo

Car collector Mark McCann recently joined Mat Watson from CarWow to see which of his hardcore Lambos were better in a drag race.

Even though the Lamborghini Aventador has two more cylinders and four-wheel drive when compared to the Huracán, the matchup is a lot closer than you might think. The STO features a dual-clutch gearbox, and when compared to the Aventador SVJ’s single-clutch robotized manual gearbox, the Huracán compares quite well. In addition, the STO is a much lighter car than the Aventador SVJ, which means that it can get off the line and use its power sooner.

Related Posts

Lamborghini’s First EV Will Be A Four-Seat Crossover…

Off-Roading Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Spotted Testing

We don’t want to spoil too much for you so just push play and enjoy some naturally-aspirated V10 and V12 goodness.

Both of these cars are incredibly fast machines, and definitely worth the drive, no matter which one crosses the line first.

You might also like
News

Lamborghini’s First EV Will Be A Four-Seat Crossover Followed By All-Electric…

News

Off-Roading Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Spotted Testing

News

Last Liberty Walk Kit For Lamborghini Aventador Costs Nearly R3 Million

News

Lambo Urus and Rolex Bought With Covid Relief Funds Lands Texas Man In Jail

News

Lamborghini Huracán Not Done Yet, We Could Finally See Off-Road Version

News

Arab Sheikh Laughs When His Pet Bear Pulls Door Off His Lamborghini Huracán…

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us