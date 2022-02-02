NewsCrashVideo

OUCH Ukrainian Entrepreneur Crashes Ferrari SF90 Stradale On Test Drive in Dubai

By Zero2Turbo

Modern supercars pack so much power they should be called hypercars and that includes the potent offering from Maranello we know as the SF90 Stradale.

A Ukrainian entrepreneur, Alex Slobozhenko, learnt the hard way that with great power comes great responsibility while test driving the prancing horse in Dubai.

Related Posts

DMC Tweaks Ferrari 296 GTB To Pump Out 888 HP (662 kW)

Ferrari Enzo Crashed and Badly Damaged In The Netherlands

The co-driver happened to be recording at the time he loses control which seems to have been caused by too much acceleration. The main thing is that no injuries were reported but the Ferrari SF90 has sustained significant front end damage with airbags having been deployed.

According to Automedia (via Carscoops), the entrepreneur claims that a technical issue with the car caused the accident. The same source reports that the test drive was arranged in order for him to decide if it was worth trading in his Lamborghini Huracan EVO.

You might also like
News

DMC Tweaks Ferrari 296 GTB To Pump Out 888 HP (662 kW)

News

Ferrari Enzo Crashed and Badly Damaged In The Netherlands

News

DMC Offer Ferrari Roma Aero Kit And 698 HP (531 kW) Power Upgrade

News

Ferrari Reveal Retro Daytona SP3 Packing an 828 HP (618 kW) V12

News

Ferrari BR20 Is The Latest One-Off Packing A V12

News

Ferrari 296 GTB Pricing for South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us