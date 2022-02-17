Porsche Reveals Macan T with South African Pricing

Porsche customers and fans know what the T badge stands for and they will also know that it has only ever been given to the 718 and 911. Now, the German automaker’s first Touring SUV is here and we can call it the Macan T.

It stands for ‘Touring’ and identifies models that offer an especially authentic driving experience thanks to precise tuning, exclusive equipment and efficient engines. Following in the footsteps of its two-door predecessors, the new Macan T features an incredibly dynamic set-up paired with a lightweight, two-litre turbo engine, in addition to an athletic design and a range of standard equipment that is ideal for a sporty driving style. This concept positions the Macan T between the Macan and the Macan S.

Under the hood, you will find a two-litre four-pot delivering 261 hp (195 kW) and 400 Nm of torque. This is coupled with a fast-switching seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel-drive system. When fitted with the standard Sport Chrono Package including the mode switch and Sport Response button on the steering wheel, the Macan T accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h.

Being a T, the chassis and suspension get tinkered with to improve the driving experience. The Macan T is the only Porsche model to feature steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard. Its body is also lowered by 15 mm.

Design elements painted in Agate Grey Metallic on the front, flank and rear of the Macan T differentiate the vehicle from other models in the series. The exclusive contrast colour can be seen on the painted front trim, exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear. Sports tailpipes and side window trims in high-gloss Black are included as standard with the side blades featuring the ‘Macan T’ logo in Black. Exclusive 20-inch Macan S wheels in dark titanium, come as standard. Customers can choose from a range of 13 exterior colours.

The interior is also unique to the Macan T. The standard, eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats feature exclusive upholstery based on the Black leather package. The centres of the front seats and the outer rear seats are delivered with the Sport-Tex Stripe pattern, while the front headrests feature an embossed Porsche crest. The contrasting colour from the exterior continues inside the vehicle in the form of decorative silver stitching on the seats, headrests and steering wheel.

Standard equipment also includes a multifunction GT sports steering wheel and the Sport Chrono stopwatch in the upper part of the dashboard. The door entry guards come in black aluminium as standard and feature the Macan T logo. Optional features include the multifunction GT sports steering wheel in Race-Tex with carbon trims and an ioniser.

The Macan T is available to order now with pricing from R1,190 000 including a 3 year/100 000 km Driveplan. First customer deliveries are expected from June 2022.