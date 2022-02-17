VW Reveals Aftermarket Oettinger Parts For Golf GTI and Golf R

While South Africa waits for the arrival of the new Volkswagen Golf 8 R, Oettinger has announced some aftermarket goodies for it as well as its sibling the Golf 8 GTI.

The Wolfsburg-based company worked with Oettinger to give the eighth-generation model a more aggressive look.

VW can now offer owners a new front chin spoiler, a sportier rear diffuser, and a roof spoiler. VW says any VW dealership or independent auto body shop can paint and install the parts.

VW also offers new Dynamic Wheel Center caps, which sport either the GTI or R logos. The caps are designed to keep the logo level and upright even as the wheels and tyres move (like a Rolls-Royce).

You can modify your side mirror turn signals too thanks to Osram. The sequential signals move from the inner housing to the mirror’s outside edge.

The above information is from an American press release so will more than likely take some time to get to the local Volkswagen dealers in South Africa.