Accurate Rendering Of Ferrari Purosangue SUV After Leaks

Someone from the production floor at Maranello managed to snap some shots of the upcoming Ferrari SUV last month and if they have discovered who it was, they certainly do not have a job anymore but lucky for us we got an early look at what they are calling an FUV (Ferrari Utility Vehicle).

Is Ferrari joining the SUV game a little too late? Absolutely not as we know how this thing will sell among the prancing horse customers.

Using the leaked snaps the folks over at Motor1 have come up with this rendering which is probably extremely accurate.

Even though it will be the so-called Ferrari SUV, it will be more along the lines of a big hatchback with a lifted air suspension.

What are we expecting to find under the hood? At this stage, nothing is confirmed but we know it will be offered with a hybrid powertrain, all-wheel drive, and a double-clutch automatic transmission. V6 and V8 engines seem like an educated guess, but we’re hoping the engineers will find a way to cram the mighty V12 under that relatively tall hood.