All 10 Units Of BMW M5 CS Headed To South Africa Are Sold

BMW South Africa recently started delivery of the meanest BMW ever made, the M5 CS and if you want one you are out of luck as all 10 units (up from the original 5) destined for our shores have been spoken for.

With a price tag of R3,8m, you will need deep pockets and a love for the Bavarian brand like no other. You can bet the 10 lucky owners have some other special German machines lurking in their pristine garages.

Five units finished in BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green and five in Brands Hatch Grey metallic will see South African soil.

The very first model delivered in South Africa (seen below) was done at BMW Bedfordview where the dealer arrange every generation of the mighty M5 to be present to make the delivery a little more special.

As a reminder, the most powerful production BMW in the world packs the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering a whopping 626 hp (467 kW). Standard features include the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic and the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, which also offers a 2WD mode for pure rear-wheel drive.

70 kg has been saved thanks to the use of all the carbon mentioned above as well as some M Carbon seats. With this power gain and weight loss, the M5 CS is able to sprint to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat and will hit 200 km/h just 7.4 seconds later.