    BMW M4 Competition xDrive Laps ‘Ring Marginally Quicker Than M5 CS

    Last year we saw the team from Sport Auto head onto the Nurburgring in the RWD BMW M4 Competition where they managed to set a time of 7:30.79.

    Now the xDrive variant is available so they had another go with some extra traction and drive.

    The quickest lap they could achieve was 7:28,57 which means it is more than 2 seconds faster than the rear-wheel-drive sibling. We thought it would be a bit more to be honest but what is also impressive is that it fractionally beat their time set in the M5 CS of 7:29.50.

    We are expecting to see a new M4 CSL this year which will not only be lighter but more powerful than the M4 Competition so we should see an even more rapid lap time.

