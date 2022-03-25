dAHLer Tweaks BMW M240i xDrive Up To 427 HP (315 kW)

The BMW M240i xDrive leaves the factory with 374 hp (275 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque which makes the little coupe extremely nippy.

The all-new BMW M2 is coming very soon and if you are worried about it overshadowing your M240i then German tuner dAHLer has a solution for you.

It’s known as the Competition Line and represents a comprehensive aftermarket package. Work starts with a stainless-steel exhaust system featuring a look similar to that seen on an M2. The ceramic-coated dual tips on each corner of the bumper have a generous 100-mm diameter. dAHler mentions the exhaust has been conceived specifically for European cars equipped with the gasoline particulate filter (GPF).

The engine upgrade package takes things up to 427 hp (315 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.

As a final touch, dAHLer is preparing a front spoiler lip for the speedy coupe. with additional visual and mechanical tweaks in the works.