Enclosed Auto Transport – The Safest Way To Transport Your Car

If you’re like most people, you probably think of your car as a prized possession and a valuable asset. It’s therefore important to take care of it, make sure it’s always clean, and only let the best mechanics work on it.

When it comes to transporting your car, you’ll be keen to know it’s in the best possible hands. That’s why many people choose enclosed car shipping in these circumstances. If you’re wondering why this is, read on because this article explains why it’s the safest and best option.

What Is Open Car Shipping And Enclosed Auto Transport?

Open car shipping is the most common and cheapest way to ship your vehicle. These companies have multiple vehicles on their trailers, and they use wide or multi-vehicle carriers with double or even triple levels to be able to handle more cars at once. This can sometimes lead to car damage since it’s not fully protected from the outside elements. It would also be possible for your car to become vandalized once the trailer has parked.

It’s helpful to clarify from the offset that the terms ‘enclosed auto transport’ and ‘enclosed car shipping’ are interchangeable. Enclosed car shipping is a service that relocates your car inside a closed trailer. They’re just like any other general trailer- there’s a ceiling, walls, and a floor. They can be made from different materials such as wood or steel but all have the same purpose, which is to keep your car safe during transport.

It’s Best For Valuable/Expensive Cars

There are people who own antique cars, custom cars, and other classic vehicles that often go for hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars. In many cases, the owner has never driven their vehicle on public roads due to its worth. Those types of vehicles should only be shipped in enclosed car shipping auto transport trailers because they can protect the vehicle from any type of harm on the road.

Enclosed car shipping provides an extra layer of security against theft in comparison to other options. Many people go online to access Enclosed Auto Transport and all they do is enter the start and finish locations, the vehicle makes, and year. They simply receive their quote and book their order, and the company picks up the vehicle from them.

It Protects Cars From The Climate

One of the biggest benefits of enclosed car shipping is that it protects cars from the weather. Whether it’s rain, snow, or wind, your car will be safe inside the trailer.

This means that you won’t have to worry about any damage being done, especially during harsh weather conditions and extreme temperatures. This is a huge advantage, especially if you are transporting your car in the winter months.

It protects Cars From The Roads

Flying objects can be kicked up by the cars in front of you. Even if your vehicle has been covered with blankets while loaded onto an open truck, there’s no guaranteeing your car will remain safe. Should the trailer be traveling at speed, the risks will multiply.

Road conditions are poor in many places, and this can pose additional concerns for people. With an open trailer, you have a higher risk of not just flying debris but also things like potholes that could cause damage to your vehicle. This becomes even more concerning if you are moving older models which have a weaker build and increased vulnerability. This is in contrast to more modern cars which are much stronger thanks to advancements in technology ( e.g. they use carbon fiber parts rather than steel which don’t bend when hit).

Your Car Arrives Clean

One of the many benefits of using enclosed car shipping is that your car arrives clean and protected. Unlike open transport, where your car is exposed to the elements and other cars on the truck, enclosed car shipping provides a climate-controlled environment for your car. This means that your vehicle will not be subjected to excessive wind or rain, and it will also be free from dirt, dust, and debris.

Some companies also provide professional valeting services to doubly ensure that the car looks its best on arrival at the destination.

It Protects Low Ground-Clearance Cars

These are special types of vehicles that have a low clearance between the bottom of the car and the ground. When they are transported on an open trailer, there is a greater chance that they will scrape against the ground and get damaged.

Enclosed car shipping protects these low ground-clearance cars by keeping them elevated off the ground. So if you have a low ground-clearance car, enclosed car shipping is your best option for transporting it safely.

It’s Often Fully Insured At No Extra Cost

This is a huge benefit that can give you peace of mind while your car is in transit. Many people mistakenly believe that their vehicle isn’t worth enough to warrant insurance coverage during transport, but this simply isn’t the case. As people often say, you should insure anything that you cannot afford to replace. If your car is damaged whilst in the trailer, the insurance company will pay for the repairs in full. If your car is deemed to be a total loss, it will be replaced with one of the same or similar specifications and model year.

All insurance policies are different (especially regarding deductibles), so you should always check what cover is included before booking transport.

It’s Competitively Priced

As we said earlier, it’s cheaper to use an open trailer but there are greater risks involved. You’ll find that enclosed car transport services add between 30-40% to the overall costs to pay for the added protection. This could mean paying around $700 for a standard-sized car being moved up to 500 miles. For journeys over this distance, you could end up paying $900 or more.

Whilst it will cost you a little more to use enclosed car shipping, you can’t put a price on peace of mind. Your car will be carefully stewarded throughout its journey and arrive in pristine condition at the destination.