Gorgeous Green Ferrari 488 Pista Spider Took Inspiration From Stirling Moss 250 GTO

The Ferrari 488 Pista Spider really allows clients to get creative and brave when it comes to configuring their drop-top prancing horse and when it goes through the Ferrari Tailor Made program, the results can be jaw-dropping.

This particular one went through that program and used the Ferrari 250 GTO that was built for the late Sir Stirling Moss as inspiration (see image at bottom of post).

That 250 GTO is chassis number 3505GT and competed in the 1962 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was sold at auction in 2012 for $35 million, becoming the most expensive car ever sold at auction.

Just like the GTO, this Pista Spider is painted in a stunning shade of light green officially called Verde Pallido and it works brilliantly well with the number 15 motifs on the door and hood like Moss’ 250 GTO.

Inside you find contrasting Rosso Alcantara seats as well as the Tailor Made logo saying “Inspired by 250 GTO made for Stirling Moss.”

Isn’t this something special?