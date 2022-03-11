Mansory Give Ferrari F8 Spider “Soft Kit” Carbon Fibre Overhaul

The Mansory creations are back and this time around it’s the Ferrari F8 Spider that has been given an overhaul.

It is not a complete style change that we are used to but it is fitted with what they call a “Soft Kit”. Basically, it means a plethora of carbon fibre add-ons to give the convertible from Maranello an outlandish look from every angle.

The term “Soft Kit” means you do not need to modify or change any of the stock body panels as all components can simply be added on.

As you can see in the gallery and video below, there are plenty of parts you can add to the prancing horse including a prominent front splitter, chunky side skirt extensions, and a beefy two-piece diffuser and if you wish, they can also install an extra rear spoiler above the integrated OEM setup.

The 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tinkered to pump out 868 hp (647 kW) and 960 Nm (708 lb-ft) of torque. This allows the Spider to hit 100 km/h in a radical 2.6 seconds slashing 0.3s off the factory time.

Wrapping up the cosmetic mods is a set of black Mansory alloys measuring 22 inches at the back and 21 at the front.

Does this do it for you or is it a little too much on the carbon fibre?