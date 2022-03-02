Post Malone Selling His Icy Cool Bugatti Chiron

Making hit song after hit song will bring some cash to the bank and lucky for us, Post Malone is using his musical success to buy some pretty sweet rides including this 2019 Bugatti Chiron.

It seems it is time for the artist to part with this hypercar in what we can only describe as one of the crispest specs we have seen.

Finished in a Glacier paint with the Caractere wheels and silver front mesh makes for one classy statement guaranteed to turn heads for all the right reasons.

Inside there is a white leather interior that matches the frigid exterior. You would not want anyone eating or drinking anything inside this beauty.