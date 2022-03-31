VW Could Give Go-Ahead For Audi and Porsche To Join F1 Soon

Two sources close to the matter said that Volkswagen is likely to give the green light for Audi and Porsche to make their entry into motor racing’s Formula 1 at a meeting next week.

“We will hopefully be able to communicate our intention to enter into Formula One then,” one of the sources said, with the second adding there was a “good chance” of a positive decision.

Volkswagen declined to comment. The news was first reported by Business Insider.

The general understanding at this stage is that the brands will partner with existing Formula 1 teams.

Audi will offer around 500 million euros for McLaren, one source said, while Porsche intends to establish a long-term partnership with racing team Red Bull starting in several years’ time.