Bugatti Start Delivering R50 Million Chiron Super Sport

Bugatti showed revealed the Chiron Super Sport in June last year as one of the fastest cars that the French marque has ever made and now they have confirmed that deliveries have begun.

One of the first units comes in a very unique spec thanks to the Sur Mesure customization program. The bespoke paintwork is called the ‘Vagues de Lumière’ that was made in close collaboration between its new, undisclosed owner and Bugatti’s Sur Mesure team. The intricate hand-painted pattern mimics the way lights reflect off Chiron Super Sport’s body.

Bugatti did make it very clear that all nine build slots have already been reserved, “with an extensive waiting list should any open up.”

In case you’re wondering, the Chiron Super Sport, including the bespoke examples, costs around €3.2 million.