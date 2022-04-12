Lamborghini Reveal Huracán Tecnica As ‘Softer’ STO

We knew it was on the way and even saw some leaks before the official reveal but here we have it folks, the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica – the ultimate manifestation of the V10 Lambo’s promise to deliver thrills both on the road and on the track.

Lamborghini has taken many cues from the STO to create this but has made it a more road-going package that is fun to drive on the roads while performing just as easily on the track. In the Huracan lineup, the new Technica splits the difference between the track-ready STO and the Huracán EVO RWD.

Power comes from the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 good for 630 hp (470 kW) which is sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with variable shift characteristics depending on the selected ANIMA drive mode. The sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) comes up in 3.2 seconds and you will reach a top speed of 325 km/h.

The technical part of the Tecnica is the LDVI or “Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata” system, which affects the cars dynamic behaviour. It coordinates systems such as traction control, torque vectoring, and rear-wheel steering to deliver the desired level of control.

“You can say [the Huracán Tecnica] has three different souls: performance, fun to drive, and lifestyle,” Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr said.

The revised exterior is not just so we know it is different to the rest of the lineup but also makes it more aerodynamically efficient. A new fascia incorporates an air curtain, something new to the Huracán while lower slats from a new front splitter direct air through the wheels for improved cooling and downforce.

Wrapping it up at the rear you will find new hexagonal exhaust pipes and a fixed rear wing that gives the Tecnica 35 percent more rear downforce over the Huracan Evo RWD.

Hop inside and you won’t see much change from the other variants but you do get the redesigned HMI interface making the cockpit an inviting place for more than one person.

Pricing is not yet available but the good news is that this isn’t a limited run model like the STO, so go buy a lottery ticket and hope for the best.