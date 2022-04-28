Mercedes-AMG C43 Revealed With 402 HP (300 kW) and F1 Electric Turbo Tech

The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is roaming the streets around the world but naturally, we are all more interested in the AMG flavours and they are kicking things off with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan.

Styling changes are as expected and do not deviate far from the previous C43, It sports the typical AMG Panamericana grille, which sits above a restyled lower front bumper that’s a tad more aggressive than the regular C-Class range. The chrome trim has been dropped in favour of black pieces which is a plus. At the back you will find the typical four round exhaust pipes sticking out the back bumper with a slim spoiler on the trunk, adding a touch of sportiness to the rear-end design.

Under the hood sits the electrified turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine delivering 402 hp (300 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, although a boost function increases horsepower by 13 (9 kW). The four-cylinder has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This is a healthy power gain over the outgoing C43 as that twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 develops 385 hp (287 kW) and 520 Nm (384 lb-ft) of torque. Sadly this new one will no longer sound as sweet as the outgoing model.

Power is sent to all four corners via AMG’s nine-speed multi-clutch automatic transmission. The clever 4MATIC system splits the power 31 and 69 percent between the front and rear wheels. AMG Ride Control with Adaptive Damping System and rear-axle steering are standard.

Thanks to some tech derived from F1, the turbo lag is dramatically reduced. A small 1.6-inch thin electric motor is integrated onto the turbocharger shaft. This allows the car to directly drive the shaft, accelerating the compressor wheel before exhaust gases take over.

The manufacturer claims it will be able to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in around 4.6 seconds and will be limited to a top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

Not much is different inside the Mercedes-AMG. However, there are now several sporty touches like the AMG seats, the flat-bottom AMG steering wheel, AMG sport pedals, and red topstitching throughout the interior. Drivers get to look at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster while an 11.9-inch center touchscreen provides access to the infotainment system and vehicle controls.