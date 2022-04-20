New BMW 7 Series Range Getting M760e and i7 M70 xDrive Variants Next Year

BMW has just revealed the all-new G70 7 Series and if you are after something more potent, you will have to wait for these two M-badged models coming next year.

The M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid will combine a 3.0-litre inline-six developing 375 hp (280 kW) and 520 Nm (383 lb-ft) with a 197 hp (147 kW) electric motor for a total system output of 563 hp (420 kW) and 800 Nm (591 lb-ft). This will allow the large sedan to hit 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds and run to a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph) in hybrid mode. Should you wish to travel in silence on electricity only, you will be able to do this up to speeds of 140 km/h (87 mph) and cover around 80 km on a single charge.

We should also see the all-electric i7 M70 xDrive in 2023 too. The already revealed i7 xDrive60 delivers 536 hp (412 kW) but the M70 version is expected to ramp things up to “over” 600 PS (597 hp; 441 kW) with more than 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque. This will become the torquiest road car the company has ever made and can reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.0 seconds, which represents a drop of 0.5 seconds versus the non-M car.

Who is excited for these variants? We certainly are but we will miss that majestic BMW V12 from the M760Li xDrive.