Original Bugatti Veyron Wheels Up For Sale For R400k

If you fancy creating some really expensive barstools then why not snap up these Bugatti Veyron rims currently listed for sale on eBay?

These original wheels are made in Italy by the famous OZ Racing and according to the seller, these are new. They were removed to install a complete Mansory kit. They certainly do appear to be in excellent condition, with the seller noting that there are only a few minor imperfections from storage.

The current buy it now price sits at $27,500 which if you convert to South African Rand comes to just over R400k. Take a quick look at the car market and that can get you a brand new VW Polo.