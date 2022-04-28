Toyota GR Supra Finally Gets Manual Offering

Drivers your prayers have been answered as you can now shift your own gears in the Toyota GR Supra.

The 2023 model year is here, complete with a clutch pedal. Even before entering the cabin, you can tell it’s the three-pedal model by the red “Supra” lettering on the rear bumper.

The gearbox was conceived specifically for the 3.0-litre engine, which we all know is borrowed from a certain German automaker.

Just like the GR Yaris, it is called iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) and basically, it assists you to get the best out of the manual experience. Engine torque is optimized when you press and then release the clutch pedal during upshifts and “consistent performance” is delivered when downshifting.

The manual variant will offer better take-off and in-gear acceleration too as it has a final drive ratio of 3.46 as opposed to 3.15 for the automatic version.

Toyota has also tweaked the suspension and steering as well as the Track mode for easier drifts. Interestingly, there’s now a Hairpin+ function to enable a greater difference in the degree of wheel spin to make twisty roads more enjoyable.

We are waiting for an official confirmation from Toyota South Africa but we have been informed that they are planning on introducing this three-pedal Supra locally.