Toyota GRMN Supra Could Be More Powerful Than BMW M3 Competition

The rumour mill never stops when it comes to the Toyota Supra and chatter is at an all-time high with the expected high-performance GRMN variant on the way.

Japan’s Spyder7 claims the sporty model will make use of the BMW S58 engine from the M3 and M4 but will allegedly produce 533 hp (397 kW).

This will exclusively be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and would be rear-wheel drive in standard form, but all-wheel drive might be an option.

The report claims we should see the hardcore Supra early next year.

The Japanese website does not cite a specific source for where this info comes from so we have to take things with a grain of salt for now.

Surely BMW would not allow Toyota to use a more potent S58?