Audi R8 V10 Spyder Based LaFerrari Replica For Sale in South Africa

We had seen some sneaky snaps of the rear of this ‘LaFerrari’ some time ago and knew it was a kit car of sorts but now it has hit the market(place) looking for a new owner.

According to the listing on Facebook Marketplace, the donor car is a 2010 Audi R8 V10 Spyder and a lot of time, money and effort has been put in to get it to where it is.

The new owner is expected to get his or her hands dirty as it is not complete. Chris is “Looking for someone to give her a new home and continue with the project, the front lights need to still be done and the interior needs some TLC, the suicide doors also require stronger hinges.”

The seller is asking for R650,000. Would you be brave enough to take this on?