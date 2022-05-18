Bentley EV To Pack As Much as 1,400 HP And Hit 100 KM/H In 1.7 Seconds

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark recently sat down with Automotive News Europe where he indicated that their first EV could arrive around 2025 with as much as 1,400 hp.

“If we’re 650 hp now with GT Speed, we will be double that with the BEV,” Hallmark told the publication. “But from a 0 to 60 mph point of view, there are diminishing returns. The problem is, it’s uncomfortable. And then it just becomes nauseous.”

Hallmark suggested that the driver could adjust the level of acceleration to suit them. “You can have 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds. Or it can be switched to 1.5 seconds,” he said.

This EV will ride on the PPE platform which will also be used for the Porsche Macan EV and Audi Q6 e-Tron.

Styling-wise Hallmark mentioned that they will try their best for it not to look like a typical electric car.

Considering the platform it will use and Hallmarks’ passion for SUVs then we are more than likely going to see a high-riding sedan of sorts.

By 2030, Bentley intends to make only EVs, which means multiple models are on the way. “In terms of price point, one of the EVs will be more in that Mulsanne price range than anything that we have today. It has to be.” Hallmark added.