DeLorean Alpha5 Revealed With Biggest Gullwing Doors We Have Ever Seen

Yup you read that title correctly, DeLorean is officially back and ready to embrace the future by hopping on the electric bandwagon with its all-new Alpha5.

Just like the iconic DMC-12 we all know this also is a sleek coupe with gullwing doors styled by Italdesign. The top-hinged doors and rear glass louvres are essentially the only nods to the past as the rest of the design is thoroughly modern.

Inside you will not find the flux capacitor at the back but rather two individual rear seats. There is also a “floating” centre console, a wide digital instrument cluster for the driver and a stylish flat-bottom steering wheel.

We do know that Alpha5 will be powered by electricity but we don’t know details about the powertrain as of yet. The battery pack has a capacity of more than 100 kWh which should be good for an estimated range of 483 km (300 miles) and will be able to hit 100 km/h in around 3.5 seconds.

If you fancy something a little more conventional from the brand, then you will be glad to know that they will be offering 88 units of a V8-powered sports coupe after the Alpha5.

Following its public debut in August at Pebble Beach, the DeLorean Alpha5 will enter production in 2024.