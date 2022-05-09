Khann International Offers Carbon Fibre Body Kits For Toyota Land Cruiser 300

Due to its size, the new Toyota Land Cruiser (LC300) is rather imposing directly from the showroom floor and something you simply cannot ignore at first glance.

If this is not assertive enough for you, you can reach out to Khann International who will be able to offer you a bunch of upgrades to give it even more presence.

The full wide performance body kit sports some extended fender flares while the front end also gets decorated with a carbon fibre hood cover and radiator grille.

Down the sides, you can add some carbon mirror covers while at the rear you get a pair of trunk lid spoilers, also made from the magic material.

You can complete the new look with a set of 22-inch KW-LT2 R22/ET forged rims which carry an $8,600 (approx. R140k) price tag.