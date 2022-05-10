Porsche 911 Sport Classic Pricing for South Africa

Porsche took the covers off the highly-desirable 911 Sport Classic late last month and with numbers being limited to just 1,250 worldwide, you know the demand will be through the roof.

At the time of writing, Porsche South Africa will not confirm how many have been allocated to our shores but what we do know is how much it will cost the very few lucky individuals.

Pricing starts from R5,032,000 which includes a 3-year Driveplan. The most expensive option (from the configurator) is the Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System which adds R77,480 to the price tag.

As a reminder, this rear-wheel-drive collector’s item packs 543 hp (405 kW) from the 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat-six connected to a seven-speed manual gearbox with an auto-blip function.