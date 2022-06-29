2035 Sees Sales Of New Combustion Cars Banned In The European Union

We know that internal combustion engines have a very bleak future and today another nail has been slammed into the coffin as the European Union (EU) has agreed to sign the banning of new ICE-powered cars from 2035.

For now, the ban refers strictly to the sales of new cars and other vehicles powered by gasoline and diesel engines.

What is quite ridiculous but fully possible is the banning of sales of used ICE-powered vehicles too and further negotiations will take place regarding this.

Surely there is a way around the 2035 ban? Technically speaking, the 2035 ban calls for emissions-free cars to be sold from the middle of the next decade, which means a combustion engine running on hydrogen or synthetic fuel will not be outlawed.

At this stage, we are not sure if the technologies regarding hydrogen-burning ICEs and/or synthetic fuels will have matured enough by then.

This decision taken by environment ministers from the 27 countries will have huge consequences across the automotive industry and will impact all countries, not just the EU.