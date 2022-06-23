Lanzante Reveals Radical McLaren P1 Spider at Goodwood

Lanzante has stunned everyone on the very first day of the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed by showcasing a McLaren P1 Spider.

Yes, that’s right, the McLaren hypercar has lost its roof and sports a few unique features to accommodate the open top.

The regular P1 uses the roof as one of the main cooling ducts for the twin-turbocharged V8 engine so Lanzante had to modify the rest of the body to reroute air into the engine. There are some new carbon buttresses with new air intakes behind the cabin to help aerodynamics and feed cool air straight into the turbochargers. At the same time, a “floating fin” around the side of the car forces air around the A-pillar and into the large side intakes to keep the engine cool.

Since the roof has been removed, the chassis has been modified to make sure it is as rigid as the original P1.

Lanzante said performance remains unchanged, with the 3.8-litre V8 and hybrid system producing a combined 903 hp and propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8sec and onto a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

Only 375 McLaren P1s exist. Lanzante plans to build 5 P1 Spiders all converted from existing P1 coupés. The first customer car is expected to hit the road by the end of the year.