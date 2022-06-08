Watch R3 Billion Worth of McLaren F1s Taking a Ferry Ride

The McLaren F1 is without a doubt one of the most iconic cars of all time and remains one of the world’s most collectable cars.

They are not only extremely valuable but also very rare so seeing one with your own eyes is something special.

Recently a collection of F1s attended the 2022 McLaren F1 30th Anniversary Owner’s Tour in Italy and as you can imagine caused quite the scene.

In the video below, we get to see this astounding group of F1s descend on Lake Garda in Italy, all lining up to board a ferry to the other side.

With the entire group of McLarens on board, it’s quite a sight to behold so press play and enjoy the R3 billion view.