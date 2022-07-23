How to Select the Right Shocks for Your Heavy Vehicle

The average U.S. adult drives about 39 miles per day.

While the typical commute to work most likely isn’t treacherous, there are still plenty of bumps along the road, literally. There are also sharp turns, curved roads, and the occasional pothole.

Our cars put up with a lot so it’s important to protect the overall balance and drivability of the vehicle. One way to do this is by installing high-quality shocks on your vehicle.

Installing high-quality shocks is especially important if it’s a heavy vehicle. If you drive a heavy vehicle, we’ll show you how to select the shocks in the guide below.

What Are Shocks?

Shocks are a piece of the suspension in your car that aids your coil springs in absorbing all of the bumps and jostles as you drive. Without them, every large bump would send your car flying into the air.

High-quality shocks are also great for balancing commercial vehicles carrying a large load. Turning sharp corners with a lot of weight in the back part of the truck can cause a vehicle to be unstable. Shocks help with stabilization.

Selecting New Shocks

Is it time to replace your car or truck shocks? If you aren’t sure, it’s best to replace them when a) the back of your vehicle dips when you accelerate or b) the front of your vehicle bounces a little too much.

Buy new shocks immediately if every pebble in the road feels like the end. You can trust Super Shock to fix your problems.

Gas vs Hydraulic Shocks

All shocks are hydraulic. They require fluid and a system of valves to absorb shock. Typical hydraulic shocks are best for smooth cruises.

However, there are select shocks pressurized with gas. You’ll see them referred to as ‘gas-charged’ shocks, and they’re best for fast driving. The gas is there to help the shocks react quickly to sways and jolts.

If you’re driving a large commercial vehicle over rough terrain or through roads with twists and turns, look for adjustable shocks. Adjust them based on the size of the load you’re carrying.

Logistical Factors to Consider

There are several other logistical factors to consider when selecting truck shocks. You’ll want to think about:

Size of the vehicle

Average load weight

Estimated ride height

The specific usage of the vehicle

The answers are obviously different for every driver and commercial company. Use your individual answers as a guide for your vehicle.

Carrying Large Loads: Selecting the Best Shocks for Heavy Vehicles

Transporting large loads comes with a fair share of challenges, especially if the terrain is rough. Balance and protect your heavy vehicle with a reliable pair of shocks.

Don’t hesitate to consult a professional in case you have any questions or concerns about your shock selection. Bring your truck into the shop as soon as possible.

For more vehicle guides, check out the rest of our site. We also offer plenty of videos of your favourite luxury cars, sure to make your mouth water.