Mansory Go To Town On Ferrari Monza SP2

Personally, we think the limited Ferrari Monza SP2 is fairly outlandish looking direct from the factory but what if you think yours needs to look a bit different to the other 498 units around the world?

Mansory as usual has a solution but this might be a little too much for the ‘regular’ Monza owner.

One of the most prominent updates and more than likely the first thing to catch you eye is the set of YT.5 Air rims. These are one-piece, ultra-light forged wheels that give the Monza an unmistakable Mansory look touch.

The body kit may be subtle in Mansory terms but it actually significantly changes the look of the open top prancing horse. The asymmetry of the Monza, which was inspired by classic race cars, is highlighted by an interior that features one black seat and one red seat.

The performance of the car is enhanced, as well. The engine has been tinkeres to deliver 830 horse (619 kW) and 740 Nm (545 lb/ft) of torque. This was achieved through an upgrade of the electronics, new exhaust system and a modification of the air intake system.

In case you don’t hear the radical sound coming from the tailpipes of this car, the tuner has also painted them red which is one of the polarizing aspects of this offering.

It is understood that this offering can easily be configured to suit your SP1 as it is pretty much the identical car just with the passenger seat covered by a special panel.