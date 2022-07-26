Maserati Returning To GT2 Racing With The MC20 GT2

The last time we saw Maserati duking it out in the FIA GT2 championship was in 2010 with the menacing MC12.

Fast forward to 2022 and we have our first look at the all-new MC20 GT2 which is expected to make its Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship debut next year.

Power once again comes from the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine which sends power to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential racing gearbox with paddle shifters.

A racing clutch and a limited-slip self-locking mechanical differential help the car with traction, while a GT2-homologated racing body kit ensures maximum aerodynamic downforce as regulated by the FIA for the GT2 championship.

In the words of Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO: “We are driven by our passion, both on the road and on the track. We have a long history of world excellence in motorsport and we are extremely proud to race with the extraordinary MC20. Racing has always been Maserati’s natural habitat and now, both in the Fanatec GT2 European Series Championship and in the Formula E Championship, this brand is making a new start from its roots to build the future”.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP, STELLANTIS Motorsport, stated: “Maserati Corse is bringing the link between Formula E factory program and our road cars with the MC20 GT2. This new step is completing the legacy and the legitimacy of Maserati in Motorsport. The MC20 is a fantastic road-legal car. We are happy that our passionate customer will enjoy racing with it”.