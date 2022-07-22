Maserati Teases Extreme 730 HP (544 kW) Track Only MC20

Out of nowhere, Maserati has released some renderings previewing an extreme track-only version of their MC20 supercar dubbed Project24.

As you can see, the bodywork has been dramatically overhauled and its underpinnings upgraded, with not much of the original car left.

It is being described as the car ‘to raise the brand’s unlimited performance to a new level of adrenaline on the track’ and they might be on to something here as the 3.0-litre V6 Nettuno engine now pumps out 730 hp (544 kW) thanks to two new turbochargers.

This is paired with a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, which sends power to the rear wheels.

Inside you will find a cabin tuned for racing which includes a carbon fibre racing steering wheel with a built-in display, adjustable racing ABS, and air conditioning as standard.

There are also Brembo CCMR brakes, an extinguisher, cage and fuel tank to FIA spec, Lexan windows, onboard air jacks, adjustable racing dampers, slick tyres and as you can see, a mega aero package. This is the real deal, no doubt.

Despite the name, Maserati will actually build 62 Project24s, promising each customer a “unique range of services, including track-specific experiences and state-of-the-art support”.

Maserati said: “This time, Maserati design pushes the boundaries to the limits, free of the constraints usually seen in a racing car. The result is something never seen before, combining beauty with genuine sporty capabilities to become an instant classic collector’s item.”