Off-Roading Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Officially Teased

Lamborghini seems to be very close to revealing its own take on the high-riding supercar as they have just dropped a teaser video showing the V10 bull having a blast off-road.

Some of the unique features include a roof scoop integrated into the engine cover, smaller wheels with chunkier tyres and some prominent lights up front for lighting up the path-less-travelled.

The standard EVO’s LDVI integrated vehicle dynamics system will also be fitted, likely with a new off-road mode that will vary the calibration of all its dynamic chassis elements from steering, suspension and the torque split.