6 Steps to Take After a Car Accident

Being involved in an auto accident, even a relatively minor one, can be very nerve-wracking for those involved. Therefore, it is essential to know the steps you can take in the event of an auto accident.

Step #1: Remain calm

According to www.clarklawnj.com, in the situation of an auto accident, you may feel fear and the adrenaline levels in your body are bound to rise, triggering a fight or flight response. You must keep a cool head as rash actions during the aftermath can result in more injuries or endanger other road users’ lives.

Step #2: Check for injuries

According to harrispersonalinjury.com, in the aftermath of an auto accident, you should check yourself for any injuries. You can do this by visually inspecting yourself while slowly running your hands over your body. After this, you should check the welfare of any passengers in the vehicle with you. If it appears that anyone is hurt, you should make an effort to contact emergency services, such as dialling 911. For individuals seriously injured, please do not attempt to move them from their position as this can worsen their condition.

Step #3: Get your automobile off the road

If you are in a position to do so, you should get your vehicle off the road. Move your vehicle over to the shoulder of the road to ensure it is out of the way of incoming traffic. If the auto accident happens at night, you should turn on the hazard lights so that other road users can see you. However, if you cannot move your vehicle, you should move yourself and anyone involved in the crash to a safe space some distance from the road.

Step #4: Take down relevant information

After an auto accident, you should make an effort to take down the information of all the drivers that are involved. This information can be registration plate numbers, driver’s license number, car model and make, and their names. As you do this, be careful not to make any statements that may be regarded as admitting liability. Similarly, do not post the recording of the accident on social media platforms.

Step #5: Check for damage to the involved vehicles

If you are not seriously injured and can move around, take some time to inspect the cars to provide you a clear picture of the damage that has been done. If you have your phone with you, you can take photographs of the accident scene showing the positions of the cars, that is, if they have not been moved. If you cannot take a picture, you can consider drawing a diagram to illustrate how the accident took place.

Step #6: Report the accident to the authorities

After the accident, you should attempt to contact the police so that they can arrive at the scene and control the situation. Once the police show up, the investigating officer will make a written report of their interpretation of the accident. You should make sure that you get a copy of this police report.