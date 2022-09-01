New Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan Launched in South Africa with Pricing

Audi South Africa has finally officially launched the all-new RS 3 range with local market introduction starting today.

Pricing starts from R1,215,000 for the RS 3 Sportback and R1,245,000 for the RS 3 Sedan (inclusive of VAT and all taxes).

Thanks to the 2.5-litre turbocharged inline-five, Audi claims the 2022 RS 3 has the best in class acceleration. The five-pot delivers 394 hp (294 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque allowing the 0 to 100 km/h sprint to take place in just 3.8 seconds. Audi also boasts that it will hit 250 km/h (155 mph) in standard form or 280 km/h (74 mph) with an optional performance package. And if you opt for those ceramic front brakes, the RS 3 can hit a staggering 290 km/h (180 mph), making it the fastest vehicle in its class.

The Audi RS 3 model range is highly equipped with ideal specification and features which proudly showcase its performance, digital and design points. The following equipment highlights are worth mentioning: Audi RS virtual cockpit; darkened Matrix LED headlights with dynamic light design; Black styling package; Bang & Olufsen premium sound system with 3D sound; Audi smartphone interface; Audi connect e-call functionality; sport seats in front; RS Sports exhaust; rearview camera; park assist; comfort key with safelock; progressive steering and 19-inch wheels (to name a few).

The new Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan will officially go on sale in South Africa from 1 September 2022 and and comes standard with a five-year Audi Freeway Plan.