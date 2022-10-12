2023 BMW M2 Finally Revealed Packing 453 HP (338 kW)

Ahead of the global public reveal tomorrow at BMW M Fest, the covers have come off the second-generation BMW M2.

We knew the styling would be a little controversial with all the leaks we have seen but these official press shots with the car finished in Toronto Red could be changing quite a few minds.

Under that fairly large hood sits the S58 engine delivering 453 hp (338 kW) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque to the rear wheels. BMW offers its eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic as standard. A six-speed manual gearbox is available as an option for anyone seeking a different performance experience.

When fitted with the do-it-yourself gearbox, the M2 will take 4.3 seconds to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) while the M Steptronic will get you there 0.2 seconds quicker. The limited top speed of the new BMW M2 can be raised from 250 km/h to 285 km/h by specifying the optional M Driver’s Package.

This new M2 is a little bit larger than its predecessor with an increase in length of 10 cm (4.1 inches) and width of 3 cm (1.3 inches). It is also lower by 0.7cm (0.3 inches) while the tracks have been widened to match the M4.

Styling wise you will see the new twin kidney grille, which sits above a three-sectioned front apron. These openings provide cooling capabilities for various powertrain components and the brakes. The rear features a bold bumper and a bolder diffuser that houses the car’s quad tailpipes.

At launch, the M2 will be available in just five colours: Alpine White, Sapphire metallic, Brooklyn Grey metallic, Toronto Red metallic, and new Zandvoort Blue (exclusive to the 2023 M2). Staggered 19-inch front and 20-inch rear light-alloy jet black wheels are standard, but BMW will offer the same design in a bi-colour finish at no extra cost. BMW makes its Adaptive M Suspension and Active M Differential standard equipment.

Hop inside and you will be greeted with the latest Curved Display as well as some freshly designed M Sport seats with an illuminated M headrest logo. BMW will offer its M Carbon bucket seats as an option for the first time, part of the Carbon Package, which also includes the M Carbon roof that reduces the car’s weight and lowers its centre gravity.

The car will be produced at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico and is scheduled to arrive in South Africa in the second quarter of 2023.

Australian pricing converts to R1.37m so we can expect the 2023 BMW M2 to start from a price close to (or just above) that.