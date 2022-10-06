6 Things to Know About Tinting Car Windows

Did you know that the global automotive tinting industry was worth over $3 billion in 2021? This means that the market is booming, and it’s likely to continue doing so in the years ahead.

Tinting car windows can be one of the most cost-effective ways of improving the look of your vehicle. Tinting can also give you additional privacy when driving on highways and in new neighborhoods.

But before you tint, there are a few things you should understand.

1. Tinting Blocks Heat

Window tints can help block out heat from the sun and reduce glare while driving.

This is especially true if you live in an area that gets very hot during the summer months. It also prevents glare from reflecting off of the windshield and onto your eyes.

2. Tinting Blocks UV Rays

Ultraviolet rays can cause damage to your skin, eyes, and immune system when exposed to them too often without protection from clothing or sunscreen.

Car window tinting protects from UV rays. They also help prevent eye damage and skin cancer.

3. There Are Different Car Tints Available

There are different car window tints on the market today that can provide varying levels of protection against UV rays and heat. Some even come with built-in sun visors.

However, not all tints are created equal. Some provide better protection than others, so it’s important to do your research before purchasing a tinted window film for your vehicle.

4. You Don’t Need Special Equipment

If you think that getting your car windows tinted means bringing it into a shop and waiting for hours while they use fancy tools and expensive chemicals on your car’s windows, think again.

Most shops have all the equipment they need right there in the store. All they’ll need is a clean surface, an empty parking space, and maybe some patience from you.

5. You Can Still See Through Tinted Windows

Tinting doesn’t make your windows completely opaque. It just shades them enough so that you don’t have to squint when you look at them during the day. Also, you can still see out of them at night.

This makes tinted windows an excellent choice for people who live in sunny climates or those who drive much on highways where there are few streetlights.

6. State Laws Vary

Different states have different laws regarding how darkly you can tint your car’s windows. Some states allow for darker tints, while others don’t allow any tints at all.

Before you visit a shop for window tinting services, check with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles for information on laws governing window tinting. You can also find this information online by searching “window tinting laws” plus your state name.

Tinting Car Windows: This Is What You Need to Know

While tinting car windows may be a touchy subject for some, it is slowly becoming more accepted by others.

And the benefits of doing so aren’t to be ignored. With UV protection and the added privacy that normal window tinting offers, you may never want to drive your vehicle again without it.

