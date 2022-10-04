Audi R8 GT Bids Farewell In Limited Numbers and With RWD

We know the V10 era is coming to an end and it seems like Audi has decided to close the chapter on the ICE-powered R8 with a limited edition GT variant.

Visually you will quite easily spot that it is one of 333 in the world. Audi has blacked out the Four Rings and the ‘R8 GT’ badge at the back. There is a prominent new aerodynamic body kit perfected in the wind tunnel made from carbon and as a node to the original R8 GT, the finale comes painted in matte Suzuka Gray. Alternatively, buyers can opt for Daytona Gray or Tango Red metallic colors.

This is the so called ‘successor’ to the R8 GT from 2010 but this makes use of 612 hp (456 kW) and 565 Nm (417 lb-ft) of torque from the glorious 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10.

The big difference here is that output is routed only to the rear wheels. In addition, a newly developed seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission delivers gear chances quicker than ever before allowing the supercar to spring to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and to top out at 320 km/h (199 mph).

Engineers at Ingolstadt managed to drop 20 kg compared to the ‘regular’ R8 V10 RWD thanks to a diet that includes bespoke 20-inch forged wheels with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tyres and ceramic brakes. Further contributing to the weight loss are bucket seats and a carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) stabilizer bar at the front axle.

Audi is leaning into the fashionable “Drift Mode” options that are becoming popular amongst enthusiast cars, offering “precise and controlled oversteering” via a button on the steering wheel. This activates the new Torque Rear Drive mode. It gives the driver a choice of seven different pre-determined profiles to aid in getting the rear to step out sideways.

Inside the homage theme continues, with red and black used liberally and the trademark red seat belts from the original making a return.

At this stage it is not yet known if Audi South Africa will be bringing in a number of units but we did get the previous R8 GT so lets hope we see a couple roaming local soil in 2023.