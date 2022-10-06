Latest Ferrari One-Off Based On 812 GTS Called SP51

The Ferrari one-offs are for the most important clients of the brand and the latest to join the rather special projects is called the SP51.

As the title suggests, this creation is based on the 812 GTS which means it packs the magnificent 6.5-litre V12 producing 789 hp (580 kW) which sits under the long sculted bonnet.

As far as one-offs go, this one is pretty restrained which is a good thing but some new features really give it a whole new look.

The headlights and taillights are unique while the front grille is larger and bears exposed carbon fibre. There’s a sharp blade element behind the wheel wells, also made out of carbon.

Unlike the donor 812 GTS, which features a retractable hard top, the SP51 skips the roof altogether to embody the true roadster spirit. However, aerodynamic modifications developed in the wind tunnel ensure performance and comfort is similar to the donor car, according to Ferrari. That results in a carbon fibre sill with unique body detailing that sits just above the driver’s head, giving the SP51 its distinctive shape.

The blue and white stripe down the centre of the prancing horse is inspired by the 1955 Ferrari 410 S while the exterior is painted in Rosso Passionale exclusive to this car.

The Alcantara in the cabin wears the same Rosso Passionale red while that blue-and-white stripe continues in the cabin, lining the central tunnel and the console between the two seats.

The SP51 is heading to a longtime Ferrari customer and a leading collector in Taiwan.