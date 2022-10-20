Never Driven Track Only Maserati MC12 Versione Corse Up For Grabs

If you have a large sum burning a hole in your pocket and you fancy a rather extreme track toy to add to the collection, then this could be your day as there is a Maserati MC12 Versione Corse on the market.

Just 12 of these were ever made making it extremely rare but the kicker for this example is that it has never been driven. This is the third car in the 12-car run and has never seen a race track in its life. Its odometer shows just 129 miles (207 km) of delivery mileage.

It is finished in a very striking shade of blue called Blue Victory and has a matching interior. As you can see in the gallery below, it has a clear focus on setting the quickest lap possible. Fixed carbon bucket seats, a multifunction racing steering wheel, and five-point racing harnesses drive that point home.

The MC12 Versione Corse is the track-only version of Maserati’s MC12 supercar from the mid-2000s and although there is no price listed for this extreme machine, they originally sold for approximately €1.2 million).

A handful of the MC12 Versione Corses have been modified to make them street-legal. That isn’t the case for this car, but it doesn’t matter as any buyer would probably never want to drive it on a public road, and there’s a good chance it won’t even make it out of a climate-controlled garage. Dupont Registry mentions that out that of the nine remaining track-only cars, three are confirmed to have been driven on track. So there are six cars on the planet that might have this sort of mileage.

The MC12 Corse was the product of intense customer demand according to Maserati. After successfully utilizing the Ferrari Enzo’s chassis as the basis for the road-going MC12, the brand went racing with the MC12 GT1. Unlike the street-legal car, which developed 621 hp (453 kW) from its mid-mounted V12, the GT1 made 744 hp (555 kW). In fact, the MC12 GT1 was the only race car to ever utilize the same engine found in the Ferrari Enzo and it did it to resounding success.

Maserati has a new supercar in its lineup in the form of the MC20 and it’s set to spawn a track-only version in the same vein as the MC12 Versione. Maserati has yet to say when the car, code-named the Project24, will be available.