Oettinger Kit Gives VW Golf 8 R Spicier Looks

German tuner Oettinger has delivered a set of images showing off their offering for the latest Volkswagen Golf R.

Should you find the new Golf 8 R a little restrained in the styling or presence department, the tuner can really give it that added edge with some components to spice up the exterior without deviating much from the stock car’s design language.

As seen in the renderings below the kit includes a new and more pronounced front splitter, canards on the front bumper, aerodynamic side skirt extensions, an extra element on the diffuser, and two different options for the rear wing.

For those with a keen eye, you will notice the hot hatch sitting a bit lower than stock which combined with a new set of multi-spoke allow wheels really give the car a lot more performance presence.

We can also see Oettinger-branded brake calipers although the tuner doesn’t mention any chassis upgrades.

The tuner decided to leave things as they are under the hood which means the turbocharged 2.0-liter petrol engine delivers 315 hp (235 kW).

The Friedrichsdorf-based tuner is already accepting pre-orders for the kit that will be available in the first quarter of 2023. Pricing for the whole package minus the wheels is €2,785 (approx R50k), with an extra €1,090 (R20k) for a glossy black finish.