Pocket Rocket EV Sprints To 100 km/h In World Record 1.461s

Yes, we know battery-powered vehicles are rapid with some of the quickest being able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than two seconds.

If it does not need to be road legal you can get even more extreme just like this single-seater track weapon developed by the 20-student GreenTeam from the University of Stuttgart.

Weighing in just 173 kg (381 lbs) and powered by four wheel hub motors each producing 39.1 kilowatts you know it will have scintillating acceleration.

The result is actually a new world record for the quickest-accelerating electric car in the world. Representatives from the Guinness World Record were on location to confirm the neck-snapping acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a staggering 1.461 seconds.

Just for comparison, a Formula E race car needs 2.8 seconds to reach the benchmark speed,

We feel they could have done better with the video below but nonetheless, it is a rather impressive feat for the little E0711-11 EVO.