Watch Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV Pushed Hard At Fiorano

Ferrari finally took the covers off their first ever ‘SUV’, the Purosangue last month but it seems the maker from Maranello is still fine-tuning the V12-powered machine judging by the video below.

This video shows one in full camouflage lapping their Fiorano test track and the driver is not holding back.

As a reminder, the four-door packs a massive naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 that claims the highest output of any Ferrari GT in history: 715 hp (533 kW) and 716 Nm (528 lb-ft) of torque.

The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission turns this grunt into a claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 3.3 seconds with a top speed in excess of The Purosangue is estimated to hit 62 mph in 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed in excess of 308 km/h (192 mph).