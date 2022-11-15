Half-and-Half Ferrari Roma Is A Mansory One-Off

We saw a slightly tamer side from Mansory the other day with their “Soft Kit” offering for the sleek Maserati MC20 but today we see their outlandish side with a bold Ferrari Roma.

They call it “Tempesta Verde” which translates to “Green Storm” and it’s pretty much the perfect name for it.

There is an aggressive body kit sporting new bumpers, side skirts, a bunch of carbon inserts, a rear spoiler and a new diffuser but the most intriguing feature is the half-and-half paint job.

The daring colour scheme continues inside, with an overload of bright green and white leather, carbon-fibre components and more Italian flags dotted around the place.

The tuner did not leave the 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 under the hood untouched and as such it punches out 700 hp (522 kW) and 865 Nm (638 lb-ft) of torque.

What do you all think of this creation?